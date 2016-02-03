NEW DELHI Feb 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Wednesday in line Malaysian palm oil futures.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second trading day
to reach a new 20-month high as traders forecast lower palm oil
output in February due to the Lunar New Year public holidays.
* The February soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange gained 1.48 percent to close at
3,986 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.10 percent
higher at 3,858 rupees per 100 kg.
* February soyoil futures were 0.02 percent higher
at 620 rupees per 10 kg at 1157 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was 0.32
percent lower at 3,069 rupees per 100 kg.
* Prices were lower as traders who stocked up sugar before
the hike in cess would now offload it, boosting supplies,
according to analysts.
CORN, WHEAT
* February corn futures fell 0.94 percent to 1,377
rupees per 100 kg on higher imports and lower buying, while the
February wheat contract dropped 0.43 percent to 1,610
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)