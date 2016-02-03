NEW DELHI Feb 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday in line Malaysian palm oil futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second trading day to reach a new 20-month high as traders forecast lower palm oil output in February due to the Lunar New Year public holidays.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange gained 1.48 percent to close at 3,986 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.10 percent higher at 3,858 rupees per 100 kg.

* February soyoil futures were 0.02 percent higher at 620 rupees per 10 kg at 1157 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.32 percent lower at 3,069 rupees per 100 kg.

* Prices were lower as traders who stocked up sugar before the hike in cess would now offload it, boosting supplies, according to analysts.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures fell 0.94 percent to 1,377 rupees per 100 kg on higher imports and lower buying, while the February wheat contract dropped 0.43 percent to 1,610 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)