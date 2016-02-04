MUMBAI Feb 4 Indian sugar futures rose on Thursday on short-covering and concerns over production after mills in top producing Maharashtra state started closing their operations ahead of the normal schedule.

* Sugar mills in the western state of Maharashtra, which typically operate over November to April, have started closing down earlier than usual as the first back-to-back drought in nearly three decades hit cane supplies in the country.

* The most active March sugar contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33 percent at 3,073 rupees per 100 kg at 1220 GMT.

SOYOIL, OILSEEDS

* Soyoil futures eased following losses in Malaysian palm oil and on a stronger rupee, while soybeans dropped on sluggish export demand for soymeal.

* Rapeseed futures edged higher on bargain buying after falling to the lowest level in nine months earlier this week.

* The rupee jumped on Thursday. A stronger rupee makes imports of edible oils cheaper and also trims returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The key April rapeseed contract closed 0.6 percent up at 3,880 rupees per 100 kg, while the February soybean contract dropped 1.4 percent to 3,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* Production of rapeseed, the main winter oilseed in India with the highest oil content, in Rajasthan state will rise more than a fifth this year, according to a government estimate.

* February soyoil futures were down 0.37 percent at 617.05 rupees per 10 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* February corn futures nudged up 0.07 percent to close at 1,378 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract rose 0.62 percent to 1,620 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)