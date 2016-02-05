(Repeats to widen distribution)

NEW DELHI Feb 5 Indian soybean futures rose on Friday after two sessions of losses due to weak supplies while rapeseed fell on expectations of a bumper harvest.

* The February soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 0.83 percent to close at 3,761 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract fell 0.57 percent to 3,858 rupees per 100 kg. Output in India's top producing Rajasthan state will likely rise to 3.5 million tonnes this year.

* February soyoil futures were 0.03 percent lower at 618.75 rupees per 10 kg at 1223 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was down 0.55 percent at 3,053 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar is overbought and should fall below 3,000 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

CORN, WHEAT

February corn futures edged up 0.07 percent to 1,379 rupees per 100 kg, while the February wheat contract dropped 0.31 percent to 1,615 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)