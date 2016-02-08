NEW DELHI Feb 8 Indian soybean futures fell on
Monday on profit-booking while rapeseed edged higher on
short-covering.
* The March soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.79 percent to 3,784
rupees ($55.70) per 100 kg.
* "The contract will trade on a lower side for the next one
month as a drop in soymeal exports would lead to a fall in
crushing and increase the availability of soybean," said Anuj
Gupta, assistant vice president (research) at Angel Commodity
Broking.
* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.31 percent
higher at 3,870 rupees per 100 kg.
* March soyoil futures were down 0.28 percent at
618.40 rupees per 10 kg at 12:42 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.20
percent at 3,059 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar prices should drop by around 100 rupees, analysts
said.
CORN, WHEAT
* March corn futures rose 1.4 percent to 1,405
rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract gained
0.25 percent to close at 1,613 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.9405 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)