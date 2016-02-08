NEW DELHI Feb 8 Indian soybean futures fell on Monday on profit-booking while rapeseed edged higher on short-covering.

* The March soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.79 percent to 3,784 rupees ($55.70) per 100 kg.

* "The contract will trade on a lower side for the next one month as a drop in soymeal exports would lead to a fall in crushing and increase the availability of soybean," said Anuj Gupta, assistant vice president (research) at Angel Commodity Broking.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended 0.31 percent higher at 3,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* March soyoil futures were down 0.28 percent at 618.40 rupees per 10 kg at 12:42 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.20 percent at 3,059 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices should drop by around 100 rupees, analysts said.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures rose 1.4 percent to 1,405 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract gained 0.25 percent to close at 1,613 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 67.9405 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)