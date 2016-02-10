BRIEF-India's Suryalata Spinning Mills March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 20 million rupees versus 28.6 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI Feb 10 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Wednesday as arrivals of the new crop pressured prices even as dealers and millers stayed away from bulk buying due to a ceiling on the oilseeds' stocks they can maintain in top producing Rajasthan state, traders said.
* The key April rapeseed contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.02 percent to 3,888 rupees ($57.29) per 100 kg.
* The March soybean contract edged 0.05 percent lower to 3,773 rupees per 100 kg, tracking weak global markets.
* Malaysian palm oil futures reversed gains from a near 21-month high on Wednesday as bearish sentiment over weak exports overrode declining production.
* March soyoil futures were 0.56 percent lower at 613.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1239 GMT due to expectations of higher vegetable oil imports.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.78 percent at 3,120 rupees per 100 kg as production of the sweetener is likely to be lower.
CORN, WHEAT
* March corn futures slipped 0.28 percent to 1,400 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract closed 0.87 percent down at 1,594 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.8702 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest from 42 to 43 per cent under PIS in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ryZvzl)