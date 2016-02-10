NEW DELHI Feb 10 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Wednesday as arrivals of the new crop pressured prices even as dealers and millers stayed away from bulk buying due to a ceiling on the oilseeds' stocks they can maintain in top producing Rajasthan state, traders said.

* The key April rapeseed contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.02 percent to 3,888 rupees ($57.29) per 100 kg.

* The March soybean contract edged 0.05 percent lower to 3,773 rupees per 100 kg, tracking weak global markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures reversed gains from a near 21-month high on Wednesday as bearish sentiment over weak exports overrode declining production.

* March soyoil futures were 0.56 percent lower at 613.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1239 GMT due to expectations of higher vegetable oil imports.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was up 0.78 percent at 3,120 rupees per 100 kg as production of the sweetener is likely to be lower.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures slipped 0.28 percent to 1,400 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract closed 0.87 percent down at 1,594 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.8702 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)