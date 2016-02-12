NEW DELHI Feb 12 Indian soybeans fell on
profit-taking, while rapeseed gained on buying due to rising
demand for its oil at a time when supplies of the oilseed are
lean.
* The March soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 0.84 percent lower at
3,798 rupees ($55.66) per 100 kg.
* The key April rapeseed contract rose 1.38 percent
to 3,976 rupees per 100 kg.
* March soyoil futures were up 0.04 percent up at
628.70 rupees per 10 kg at 1302 GMT, tracking gains in global
markets.
* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Friday to
reach the strongest level in nearly two years, tracking
competing vegetable oils and a weaker ringgit.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was down 0.94
percent at 3,146 rupees per 100 kg on profit-booking.
CORN, WHEAT
* March corn futures rose 0.87 percent to 1,387
rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract edged
0.06 percent up to close at 1,588 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 68.2358 Indian rupees)
