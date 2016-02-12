NEW DELHI Feb 12 Indian soybeans fell on profit-taking, while rapeseed gained on buying due to rising demand for its oil at a time when supplies of the oilseed are lean.

* The March soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 0.84 percent lower at 3,798 rupees ($55.66) per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract rose 1.38 percent to 3,976 rupees per 100 kg.

* March soyoil futures were up 0.04 percent up at 628.70 rupees per 10 kg at 1302 GMT, tracking gains in global markets.

* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Friday to reach the strongest level in nearly two years, tracking competing vegetable oils and a weaker ringgit.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was down 0.94 percent at 3,146 rupees per 100 kg on profit-booking.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures rose 0.87 percent to 1,387 rupees per 100 kg, while the March wheat contract edged 0.06 percent up to close at 1,588 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.2358 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)