NEW DELHI Feb 17 Indian rapeseed futures rose
on Wednesday as millers bought the oilseed due to strong demand
for its oil, while soybean edged up, tracking global markets.
* The key April rapeseed contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 1.26 percent to 4,030
rupees ($58.84) per 100 kg.
* Hopes that a ceiling on the buying of the oilseed would be
removed soon also helped sentiment, traders said.
* The March soybean contract edged 0.45 percent
higher to 3,799 rupees per 100 kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures recovered previous losses to
gain on Wednesday as it rose nearly 1 percent on traders'
forecasts that end-of-month stockpiles will draw down further
during February.
* March soyoil futures were up 0.84 percent at
631.35 rupees per 10 kg at 1314 GMT on strong demand.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was 0.35
percent up at 3,141 rupees per 100 kg.
* Analysts said sugar prices could fall below 3,000 rupees
in the next one month.
CORN, WHEAT
* March corn futures dropped 1.02 percent to 1,357
rupees per 100 kg on higher imports, while the April wheat
contract ended 0.51 percent lower at 1,561 rupees per
100 kg.
($1 = 68.4862 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)