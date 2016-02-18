NEW DELHI Feb 18 Indian soybean edged lower on Thursday as millers stayed away from buying the oilseed for crushing due to weak demand for soymeal exports, while rapeseed dropped on profit-booking.

* The March soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.16 percent to 3,793 rupees ($55.37) per 100 kg.

* India's oilmeal exports plummeted 91 percent from a year ago to a record low of 17,243 tonnes in January on lower crushing of soybean.

* The key April rapeseed contract fell 0.47 percent to 4,011 rupees per 100 kg.

* March soyoil futures were down 0.17 percent at 631.70 rupees per 10 kg at 1311 GMT on higher imports of vegetable oils.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.32 percent lower at 3,125 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts said sugar prices could fall below 3,000 rupees in the next one month.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures shed 0.52 percent to close at 1,350 rupees per 100 kg on higher imports of the grain, while the April wheat contract fell 0.45 percent to 1,554 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 68.5087 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)