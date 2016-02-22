NEW DELHI Feb 22 Indian soybeans closed in the
red for the third consecutive session on weak demand while
rapeseed prices were pressured by increasing arrivals of the new
crop.
* The March soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1.1 percent lower at
3,739 rupees ($54.52) per 100 kg.
* Expectations of good rains in the key soybean producing
areas of the western Maharashtra state also weighed on prices, a
trader said.
* The key April rapeseed contract fell 1.1 percent
to 3,939 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders said they were holding off bigger purchases,
awaiting the removal of a ceiling on stocks that millers and
stockists can hold.
* March soyoil futures had slipped 0.21 percent to
625.75 rupees per 10 kg at 1225 GMT, tracking losses in soybean.
SUGAR
* The most active March sugar contract was 0.10
percent up at 3,077 rupees per 100 kg.
* Local demand for the sweetener is thin and the spot market
may remain sluggish over the next one week, Kotak Commodities
Services said in a note.
CORN, WHEAT
* March corn futures gained 0.59 percent to end at
1,358 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract
ended 0.58 percent higher at 1,559 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 68.5768 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)