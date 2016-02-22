NEW DELHI Feb 22 Indian soybeans closed in the red for the third consecutive session on weak demand while rapeseed prices were pressured by increasing arrivals of the new crop.

* The March soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1.1 percent lower at 3,739 rupees ($54.52) per 100 kg.

* Expectations of good rains in the key soybean producing areas of the western Maharashtra state also weighed on prices, a trader said.

* The key April rapeseed contract fell 1.1 percent to 3,939 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said they were holding off bigger purchases, awaiting the removal of a ceiling on stocks that millers and stockists can hold.

* March soyoil futures had slipped 0.21 percent to 625.75 rupees per 10 kg at 1225 GMT, tracking losses in soybean.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was 0.10 percent up at 3,077 rupees per 100 kg.

* Local demand for the sweetener is thin and the spot market may remain sluggish over the next one week, Kotak Commodities Services said in a note.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures gained 0.59 percent to end at 1,358 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract ended 0.58 percent higher at 1,559 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.5768 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)