NEW DELHI Feb 23 India sugar futures rose on
Tuesday on expectations of lower availability of the sweetener
after key producing Maharashtra state asked its millers to meet
export targets.
* The most active March sugar contract on the
National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was 1.3 percent higher
at 3,125 Indian rupees ($45.61) per 100 kg at 1245 GMT.
* Leading cane-growing Maharashtra state on Monday asked
sugar mills to export the sweetener or lose incentives given by
it and the federal government, according to Indian media
reports. (bit.ly/1TwGZRJ)
OILSEEDS
* The March soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell for the fourth straight
session to close 0.67 percent lower at 3,714 rupees per 100 kg.
* Thin demand, lower meal exports and hopes of good rainfall
in the key soybean producing areas of western Maharashtra state
weighed on sentiment.
* The April rapeseed contract ended down 0.89
percent at 3,904 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders stayed away from bigger purchases, awaiting the
removal of a ceiling on stocks that millers and stockists can
hold.
* March soyoil futures were 0.26 percent lower at
624.20 rupees per 10 kg, tracking losses in soybean.
CORN, WHEAT
* March corn futures shed 0.44 percent to end at
1,352 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract
slipped 0.38 percent to 1,553 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 68.5092 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)