NEW DELHI Feb 23 India sugar futures rose on Tuesday on expectations of lower availability of the sweetener after key producing Maharashtra state asked its millers to meet export targets.

* The most active March sugar contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was 1.3 percent higher at 3,125 Indian rupees ($45.61) per 100 kg at 1245 GMT.

* Leading cane-growing Maharashtra state on Monday asked sugar mills to export the sweetener or lose incentives given by it and the federal government, according to Indian media reports. (bit.ly/1TwGZRJ)

OILSEEDS

* The March soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell for the fourth straight session to close 0.67 percent lower at 3,714 rupees per 100 kg.

* Thin demand, lower meal exports and hopes of good rainfall in the key soybean producing areas of western Maharashtra state weighed on sentiment.

* The April rapeseed contract ended down 0.89 percent at 3,904 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders stayed away from bigger purchases, awaiting the removal of a ceiling on stocks that millers and stockists can hold.

* March soyoil futures were 0.26 percent lower at 624.20 rupees per 10 kg, tracking losses in soybean.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures shed 0.44 percent to end at 1,352 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract slipped 0.38 percent to 1,553 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 68.5092 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)