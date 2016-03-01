NEW DELHI, March 1 Indian soybean futures edged up on Tuesday, supported by modest demand for the oilseed, while rapeseed fell as arrivals from the new season crop have begun.

* The March soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.16 percent to 3,670 rupees ($54.09) per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract dropped 0.85 percent to 3,844 rupees per 100 kg.

* March soyoil futures were 0.72 percent lower at 610.80 rupees per 10 kg at 1245 GMT after India in its federal budget did not raise the import duty on vegetable oil imports.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was trading 0.81 percent higher at 3,220 rupees per 100 kg due to better demand.

* Analysts expect sugar prices to remain above 3,000 rupees in the next one month.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures rose 1.13 percent to 1,429 rupees per 100 kg on short-covering, while the April wheat contract slipped 0.19 percent to 1,541 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.8500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)