NEW DELHI, March 3 Indian soybean rose on short-covering while rapeseed closed higher on Thursday as rains in rapeseed growing areas of top producing Rajasthan state delayed harvest.

* The March soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange gained 0.92 percent to end at 3,633 rupees ($53.95) per 100 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract rose 1.13 percent to 3,856 rupees per 100 kg.

* March soyoil futures were 0.96 percent higher at 604 rupees per 10 kg at 1220 GMT, tracking gains in soybean.

SUGAR

* The most active March sugar contract was trading 0.25 percent lower at 3,225 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said a surge in demand as the summer season sets in is likely to help sentiment.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures fell 0.76 percent to 1,430 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract edged up 0.32 percent to 1,549 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.3350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)