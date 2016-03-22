NEW DELHI, March 22 Indian soybean futures rose on Tuesday on expectations that millers will continue to buy at a time of thin arrivals.

* The April soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 0.92 percent to 3,964 rupees ($59.46) per 100 kg.

* The April rapeseed contract edged up 0.23 percent to 3,959 rupees per 100 kg, tracking gains in soybean prices.

* April soyoil futures were 0.08 percent higher at 632.85 rupees per 10 kg at 1316 GMT, tracking higher soybean prices.

SUGAR

* The May sugar contract gained 0.73 percent and was trading at 3,461 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of a rise in the sweetener's demand in summer.

CORN, WHEAT

* May corn futures fell 1.61 percent to 1,225 rupees per 100 kg on imports of the grain and arrivals of the winter-sown crop in the market.

* The April wheat contract closed 0.13 percent up at 1,564 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)