BRIEF-Cambridge Technology Enterprises to consider raising of funds
* Says to consider raising of funds / issuance of securities via public or private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlBRGj Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, March 22 Indian soybean futures rose on Tuesday on expectations that millers will continue to buy at a time of thin arrivals.
* The April soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 0.92 percent to 3,964 rupees ($59.46) per 100 kg.
* The April rapeseed contract edged up 0.23 percent to 3,959 rupees per 100 kg, tracking gains in soybean prices.
* April soyoil futures were 0.08 percent higher at 632.85 rupees per 10 kg at 1316 GMT, tracking higher soybean prices.
SUGAR
* The May sugar contract gained 0.73 percent and was trading at 3,461 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of a rise in the sweetener's demand in summer.
CORN, WHEAT
* May corn futures fell 1.61 percent to 1,225 rupees per 100 kg on imports of the grain and arrivals of the winter-sown crop in the market.
* The April wheat contract closed 0.13 percent up at 1,564 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: