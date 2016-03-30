NEW DELHI, March 30 Indian soybean ended lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday on profit booking after futures contracts hit a more than five-month high on Monday.

* The April soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.40 percent to 3,986 rupees ($60.06) per 100 kg. Soybean prices surged to 4,090 rupees on March 28, a level last seen on Oct. 21.

* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.90 percent to 4,159 rupees per 100 kg as buying by stockists and millers boosted prices.

* April soyoil futures were 0.75 percent lower at 637.70 rupees per 10 kg at 1220 GMT, tracking soybean. Higher imports of the cooking ingredient also weighed on sentiment.

SUGAR

* The most active May sugar contract was 0.96 percent higher at 3,578 rupees per 100 kg on lower production estimates and as demand for the sweetener typically rises in summer.

* India lowered its sugar output estimate by 1.4 percent from a previous official forecast, a government source said, potentially boosting prices and helping money-losing mills after six straight years of surplus production.

CORN, WHEAT

* May corn futures gained 0.50 percent to close at 1,213 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract ended 0.83 percent higher at 1,579 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.3700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)