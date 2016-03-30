NEW DELHI, March 30 Indian soybean ended lower
for the second consecutive session on Wednesday on profit
booking after futures contracts hit a more than five-month high
on Monday.
* The April soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.40 percent to 3,986
rupees ($60.06) per 100 kg. Soybean prices surged to 4,090
rupees on March 28, a level last seen on Oct. 21.
* The April rapeseed contract rose 0.90 percent to
4,159 rupees per 100 kg as buying by stockists and millers
boosted prices.
* April soyoil futures were 0.75 percent lower at
637.70 rupees per 10 kg at 1220 GMT, tracking soybean. Higher
imports of the cooking ingredient also weighed on sentiment.
SUGAR
* The most active May sugar contract was 0.96
percent higher at 3,578 rupees per 100 kg on lower production
estimates and as demand for the sweetener typically rises in
summer.
* India lowered its sugar output estimate by 1.4 percent
from a previous official forecast, a government source said,
potentially boosting prices and helping money-losing mills after
six straight years of surplus production.
CORN, WHEAT
* May corn futures gained 0.50 percent to close at
1,213 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract
ended 0.83 percent higher at 1,579 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.3700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)