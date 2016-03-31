NEW DELHI, March 31 Indian sugar futures hit a record high on Thursday on expectations of lower production and good demand in the summer season.

* The most active May sugar contract was 0.78 percent higher at 3,637 rupees per 100 kg at 1310 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of 3,646 rupees.

* Indian sugar mills have so far produced 1.1 million tonnes less sugar in the marketing year that began on Oct. 1 as compared to the corresponding period last year, according to a producers' body of private mills, and the federal government has lowered its sugar output estimate by 1.4 percent from a previous official forecast.

* Traders and analysts said prices could surge by another 200 rupees in the next two months.

OILSEEDS

* The April soybean contract edged up 0.60 percent to 4,010 rupees per 100 kg on lower arrivals of the oilseed and demand from millers.

* The April rapeseed contract slipped 0.05 percent to 4,157 rupees per 100 kg. Good demand prevented a steeper fall in prices, traders said.

* April soyoil futures were 0.69 percent lower at 633.60 rupees per 10 kg. Higher imports of the cooking ingredient weighed on sentiment.

CORN, WHEAT

* May corn futures fell 0.25 percent to 1,210 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract rose 0.89 percent to close at 1,593 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)