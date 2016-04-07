NEW DELHI, April 7 Indian sugar prices rose on Thursday on expectations of lower output this season and a pick-up in demand for the sweetener in summer.

* The most active May sugar contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was 1.63 percent higher at 3,495 rupees ($52.51) per 100 kg at 1258 GMT.

* India has lowered its sugar output estimate by 1.4 percent from a previous official forecast, potentially boosting prices and helping money-losing mills after six straight years of surplus production.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

* The May soybean contract edged up 0.14 percent to 4,179 rupees per 100 kg, while the May rapeseed contract surged 2.12 percent to 4,525 rupees per 100 kg on demand from stockists and millers.

* May soyoil futures were 0.13 percent lower at 669.60 rupees per 10 kg.

* The contract earlier touched its highest level since July 2014 as Malaysian palm oil inventories in March are forecast to have dropped below 2 million tonnes with production coming in at its weakest for the month since 2007, a Thomson Reuters survey showed.

* India imports palm oil, and a drop in Malaysian oil inventories could help Indian soybean and soyoil prices.

CORN, WHEAT

* May corn futures closed unchanged at 1,220 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract ended 0.19 percent up at 1,612 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.5640 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)