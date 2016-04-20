NEW DELHI, April 20 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday after the food ministry asked state governments to ensure that traders do not stock the sweetener beyond a limit, a move aimed at keeping a lid on prices that rose nearly 6 percent in the past one month.

* The decision helped cool prices.

* The most active May sugar contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange plummeted 2.35 percent to 3,443 rupees ($52.00) per 100 kg at 1243 GMT.

* "The department has directed states to impose a stock limit on sugar to check rising prices," India's Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

* The May soybean contract rose 0.57 percent to 4,244 rupees per 100 kg on tight supplies of the oilseed.

* Gains also tracked a rise in Malaysian palm oil futures.

* The May rapeseed contract dropped 1.48 percent to 4,514 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking.

* Traders said markets feared that a stock limit could also be imposed on rapeseed.

* May soyoil futures were 0.57 percent lower at 671.60 rupees per 10 kg on profit booking.

CORN, WHEAT

* May corn futures edged down 0.16 percent to close at 1,221 rupees per 100 kg as the winter harvest continues to arrive in the market, while the May wheat contract slipped 0.84 percent to 1,662 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.2125 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)