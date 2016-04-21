NEW DELHI, April 21 Indian soybean futures rose on Thursday tracking gains in global markets and lean supplies of the oilseed, while rapeseed ended higher due to strong demand for oil.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday, hitting their highest in more than two weeks, on expectations of lower production following hot and dry weather brought on by the El Nino weather pattern.

* The May soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 1.08 percent higher at 4,290 rupees per 100 kg.

* The May rapeseed contract edged up 0.71 percent to 4,546 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said demand for edible oils during the wedding season was boosting mustard oil and soyoil prices.

* May soyoil futures surged 1.27 percent to 680.25 rupees per 10 kg at 1236 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active May sugar contract was down 0.67 percent at 3,417 rupees per 100 kg after the food ministry asked state governments to ensure that traders do not stock the sweetener beyond a limit.

* Traders said market sentiment would remain bearish until clarity emerged on the imposition of the stock limit.

CORN, WHEAT

* May corn futures closed up 0.57 percent at 1,228 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract slipped 0.12 percent to 1,660 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)