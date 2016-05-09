NEW DELHI May 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Monday on wedding season demand and tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil.

* Malaysian benchmark palm oil futures rose, supported by improved demand and forecasts that stockpiles would drop on falling production ahead of data release from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

* The June soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.91 percent higher at 4,091 rupees ($61.45) per 100 kg.

* The June rapeseed contract rose 1.10 percent to 4,513 rupees per 100 kg.

* June soyoil futures surged 1.68 percent to 666.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1228 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was up 0.08 percent at 3,546 rupees per 100 kg.

* India has asked state governments to impose limits on the quantity of sugar that traders and big users such as soft drink and confectionery makers can keep.

* Sugar prices will take cues from the monsoon and the ceiling that states impose on the sweetener, traders said.

CORN, WHEAT

* June corn futures gained 1.40 percent to 1,306 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract edged up 0.06 percent to 1,623 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.5772 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)