NEW DELHI May 9 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures rose on Monday on wedding season demand and tracking
gains in Malaysian palm oil.
* Malaysian benchmark palm oil futures rose, supported by
improved demand and forecasts that stockpiles would drop on
falling production ahead of data release from the Malaysian Palm
Oil Board.
* The June soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.91 percent higher at
4,091 rupees ($61.45) per 100 kg.
* The June rapeseed contract rose 1.10 percent to
4,513 rupees per 100 kg.
* June soyoil futures surged 1.68 percent to 666.50
rupees per 10 kg at 1228 GMT.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was up 0.08
percent at 3,546 rupees per 100 kg.
* India has asked state governments to impose limits on the
quantity of sugar that traders and big users such as soft drink
and confectionery makers can keep.
* Sugar prices will take cues from the monsoon and the
ceiling that states impose on the sweetener, traders said.
CORN, WHEAT
* June corn futures gained 1.40 percent to 1,306
rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract edged up
0.06 percent to 1,623 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.5772 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)