NEW DELHI May 10 Indian oilseed futures fell on Tuesday just ahead of the expiry of the May contract and on expectations of an above-average monsoon.

* The June soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slumped 2.20 percent to 4,001 rupees ($60.03) per 100 kg.

* The June rapeseed contract fell 1.75 percent to 4,434 rupees per 100 kg.

* June soyoil futures were 0.12 percent lower at 662.70 rupees per 10 kg at 1317 GMT.

SUGAR

* The July sugar contract was down 0.88 percent to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices will take cues from the monsoon and the ceiling limit that states impose on the sweetener, traders said.

CORN, WHEAT

* June corn futures shed 0.46 percent to end at 1,300 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract lost 1.05 percent to 1,606 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 66.6525 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)