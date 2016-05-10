BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 384.5 million rupees versus profit 355.3 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI May 10 Indian oilseed futures fell on Tuesday just ahead of the expiry of the May contract and on expectations of an above-average monsoon.
* The June soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slumped 2.20 percent to 4,001 rupees ($60.03) per 100 kg.
* The June rapeseed contract fell 1.75 percent to 4,434 rupees per 100 kg.
* June soyoil futures were 0.12 percent lower at 662.70 rupees per 10 kg at 1317 GMT.
SUGAR
* The July sugar contract was down 0.88 percent to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar prices will take cues from the monsoon and the ceiling limit that states impose on the sweetener, traders said.
CORN, WHEAT
* June corn futures shed 0.46 percent to end at 1,300 rupees per 100 kg, while the May wheat contract lost 1.05 percent to 1,606 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.6525 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees