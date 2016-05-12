NEW DELHI May 12 Indian soybean futures closed flat on Thursday as demand for oilmeal remained muted while rapeseed fell on profit-taking.

* The June soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged 0.02 percent up to 4,037 rupees ($60.54) per 100 kg.

* The June rapeseed contract dropped 1.01 percent to 4,409 rupees per 100 kg.

* June soyoil futures were 0.38 percent lower at 661.80 rupees per 10 kg at 1257 GMT, tracking losses in Malaysian palm oil futures.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was 0.14 percent down to 3,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sugar prices will fall to 3,200-rupee levels by the next sowing season in June-July as demand may not sustain at higher prices," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president, Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

CORN, WHEAT

* June corn futures gained 0.54 percent to close at 1,304 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract ended 0.18 percent up at 1,646 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.6802 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)