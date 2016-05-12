NEW DELHI May 12 Indian soybean futures closed
flat on Thursday as demand for oilmeal remained muted while
rapeseed fell on profit-taking.
* The June soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged 0.02 percent up to 4,037
rupees ($60.54) per 100 kg.
* The June rapeseed contract dropped 1.01 percent to
4,409 rupees per 100 kg.
* June soyoil futures were 0.38 percent lower at
661.80 rupees per 10 kg at 1257 GMT, tracking losses in
Malaysian palm oil futures.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was 0.14
percent down to 3,540 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sugar prices will fall to 3,200-rupee levels by the next
sowing season in June-July as demand may not sustain at higher
prices," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president, Inditrade
Derivatives and Commodities.
CORN, WHEAT
* June corn futures gained 0.54 percent to close at
1,304 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract
ended 0.18 percent up at 1,646 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.6802 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)