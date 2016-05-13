NEW DELHI May 13 Indian soybean futures dropped on Friday in line with losses in Asian vegetable oil markets while rapeseed edged up on short-covering.

* Asian vegetable oil markets fell on Friday, with futures in China and Malaysia declining by 2-4 percent, hit by the effects of a sell-off on China's commodities market.

* The June soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 1.24 percent to 3,987 rupees ($59.68) per 100 kg.

* Higher imports of vegetable oil into India also weighed on sentiment.

* The June rapeseed contract ended 0.36 percent up at 4,425 rupees per 100 kg.

* June soyoil futures were down 0.52 percent at 652.05 rupees per 10 kg at 1314 GMT, tracking losses in soybeans.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was up 0.31 percent at 3,546 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar prices are expected to fall 200-300 rupees due to lower demand at higher prices, traders and analysts said.

CORN, WHEAT

* June corn futures rose 1.38 percent to 1,322 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract ended 0.18 percent up at 1,649 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.8105 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)