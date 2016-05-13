NEW DELHI May 13 Indian soybean futures dropped
on Friday in line with losses in Asian vegetable oil markets
while rapeseed edged up on short-covering.
* Asian vegetable oil markets fell on Friday, with futures
in China and Malaysia declining by 2-4 percent, hit by the
effects of a sell-off on China's commodities market.
* The June soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 1.24 percent to 3,987
rupees ($59.68) per 100 kg.
* Higher imports of vegetable oil into India also weighed on
sentiment.
* The June rapeseed contract ended 0.36 percent up
at 4,425 rupees per 100 kg.
* June soyoil futures were down 0.52 percent at
652.05 rupees per 10 kg at 1314 GMT, tracking losses in
soybeans.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was up 0.31
percent at 3,546 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar prices are expected to fall 200-300 rupees due to
lower demand at higher prices, traders and analysts said.
CORN, WHEAT
* June corn futures rose 1.38 percent to 1,322
rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract ended
0.18 percent up at 1,649 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.8105 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)