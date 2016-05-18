NEW DELHI May 18 Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday due to weak demand for soymeal while rapeseed edged up on lower arrivals in the spot market.

* The June soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.23 percent to 3,939 rupees ($58.77) per 100 kg.

* The June rapeseed contract closed up 0.07 percent at 4,422 rupees per 100 kg.

* June soyoil futures slipped 1.02 percent at 646.20 rupees per 10 kg at 1310 GMT, tracking losses in soybeans.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract gained 1.01 percent at 3,593 rupees per 100 kg due to demand for the sweetener from carbonated soft drink makers and confectioners during summer.

CORN, WHEAT

* June corn futures rose 2.76 percent to 1,413 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract ended down 0.48 percent at 1,656 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.0233 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)