NEW DELHI May 18 Indian soybean futures fell on
Wednesday due to weak demand for soymeal while rapeseed edged up
on lower arrivals in the spot market.
* The June soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.23 percent to 3,939
rupees ($58.77) per 100 kg.
* The June rapeseed contract closed up 0.07 percent
at 4,422 rupees per 100 kg.
* June soyoil futures slipped 1.02 percent at 646.20
rupees per 10 kg at 1310 GMT, tracking losses in soybeans.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract gained 1.01
percent at 3,593 rupees per 100 kg due to demand for the
sweetener from carbonated soft drink makers and confectioners
during summer.
CORN, WHEAT
* June corn futures rose 2.76 percent to 1,413
rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract ended
down 0.48 percent at 1,656 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.0233 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)