NEW DELHI May 23 Indian sugar prices dropped on
Monday after India decided to revoke an order that required
sugar mills to export excess supplies.
* The most active July sugar contract on the
National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was 1.98 percent lower
at 3,513 rupees ($52.01) per 100 kg at 1306 GMT.
* India decided to scrap the order in view of tightening
supplies in the local market.
OILSEEDS
* Soybean rose on short-covering, while rapeseed ended
almost flat as arrivals and demand for oil remained thin.
* The June soybean contract gained 0.6 percent to
close at 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.
* The June rapeseed contract edged up 0.02 percent
to 4,412 rupees per 100 kg.
* June soyoil futures were 0.13 percent higher at
639.40 rupees per 10 kg, tracking gains in soybean.
CORN, WHEAT
* June corn futures ended 0.29 percent higher at
1,401 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract
added 0.24 percent to end at 1,662 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.5423 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)