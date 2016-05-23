NEW DELHI May 23 Indian sugar prices dropped on Monday after India decided to revoke an order that required sugar mills to export excess supplies.

* The most active July sugar contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange was 1.98 percent lower at 3,513 rupees ($52.01) per 100 kg at 1306 GMT.

* India decided to scrap the order in view of tightening supplies in the local market.

OILSEEDS

* Soybean rose on short-covering, while rapeseed ended almost flat as arrivals and demand for oil remained thin.

* The June soybean contract gained 0.6 percent to close at 4,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* The June rapeseed contract edged up 0.02 percent to 4,412 rupees per 100 kg.

* June soyoil futures were 0.13 percent higher at 639.40 rupees per 10 kg, tracking gains in soybean.

CORN, WHEAT

* June corn futures ended 0.29 percent higher at 1,401 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract added 0.24 percent to end at 1,662 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.5423 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)