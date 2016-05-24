NEW DELHI May 24 Indian oilseeds fell on
Tuesday on expectations of a boost in production after private
weather forecaster Skymet revised upwards its initial monsoon
forecast.
* India's 2016 monsoon rains are likely to be at 109 percent
of long-term average versus the initial estimate of 105 percent,
Skymet said.
* Weak exports of meal or animal feed also weighed on
sentiment.
* The June soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.73 percent to 3,931
rupees ($58.07) per 100 kg.
* The June rapeseed contract ended 1.09 percent down
at 4,364 rupees per 100 kg.
* June soyoil futures slipped 0.13 percent to 638.10
rupees per 10 kg at 1313 GMT, tracking losses in soybean.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was up 0.63
percent at 3,532 rupees per 100 kg on short-covering.
CORN, WHEAT
* June corn futures gained 0.50 percent to close at
1,408 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract
edged up 0.18 percent to 1,665 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.6955 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)