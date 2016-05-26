NEW DELHI May 26 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures gained on Thursday tracking a rise in Malaysian palm oil
prices.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday to record a
third session of gains this week, amid expectations of slow
output growth and sustained Ramadan demand.
* The June soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 1.36 percent to 3,950
rupees ($58.98) per 100 kg.
* The June rapeseed contract ended up 0.85 percent
at 4,399 rupees per 100 kg.
* June soyoil futures gained 0.79 percent at 644.50
rupees per 10 kg at 1317 GMT, tracking losses in soybeans.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract rose 0.09
percent at 3,530 rupees per 100 kg on lower cane production
estimates.
CORN, WHEAT
* June corn futures dropped 0.79 percent to 1,382
rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract slipped
0.06 percent to 1,664 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.9762 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)