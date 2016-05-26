NEW DELHI May 26 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures gained on Thursday tracking a rise in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday to record a third session of gains this week, amid expectations of slow output growth and sustained Ramadan demand.

* The June soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 1.36 percent to 3,950 rupees ($58.98) per 100 kg.

* The June rapeseed contract ended up 0.85 percent at 4,399 rupees per 100 kg.

* June soyoil futures gained 0.79 percent at 644.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1317 GMT, tracking losses in soybeans.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract rose 0.09 percent at 3,530 rupees per 100 kg on lower cane production estimates.

CORN, WHEAT

* June corn futures dropped 0.79 percent to 1,382 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract slipped 0.06 percent to 1,664 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.9762 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)