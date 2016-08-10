NEW DELHI Aug 10 Indian sugar futures dropped
on Wednesday after the commodities exchange decided to impose
additional margins on existing and yet-to-be launched contracts.
* The most-active October sugar contract on the
National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.5
percent lower at 3,637 rupees ($54.59) per 100 kg at 1255 GMT.
* The new margins will be applicable from Aug. 11, the NCDEX
said in a statement. bit.ly/2aLiS2o
* The margins are aimed at preventing speculative buying and
the consequent surge in prices.
* Buyers and sellers are required to deposit a financial
guarantee -- called a margin -- that ensures they fulfil their
obligations for the contract.
OILSEEDS & SOYOIL
* The October soybean contract ended down 0.5
percent at 3,595 rupees per 100 kg due to higher planting of the
oilseed in the sowing season that began in June.
* The September rapeseed contract rose 1.7 percent
to 4,935 rupees per 100 kg due to lower arrivals and
expectations of a pickup in demand from millers for crushing the
oilseed to maintain oil supplies in winter.
* September soyoil futures were 0.4 percent up at
646.50 rupees per 10 kg due to expectations of a rise in edible
oil demand.
CORN, WHEAT
* August corn futures edged up 0.1 percent to 1,474
rupees per 100 kg, while the September wheat contract
gained 0.4 percent to close at 1,716 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.6283 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)