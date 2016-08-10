NEW DELHI Aug 10 Indian sugar futures dropped on Wednesday after the commodities exchange decided to impose additional margins on existing and yet-to-be launched contracts.

* The most-active October sugar contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 1.5 percent lower at 3,637 rupees ($54.59) per 100 kg at 1255 GMT.

* The new margins will be applicable from Aug. 11, the NCDEX said in a statement. bit.ly/2aLiS2o

* The margins are aimed at preventing speculative buying and the consequent surge in prices.

* Buyers and sellers are required to deposit a financial guarantee -- called a margin -- that ensures they fulfil their obligations for the contract.

OILSEEDS & SOYOIL

* The October soybean contract ended down 0.5 percent at 3,595 rupees per 100 kg due to higher planting of the oilseed in the sowing season that began in June.

* The September rapeseed contract rose 1.7 percent to 4,935 rupees per 100 kg due to lower arrivals and expectations of a pickup in demand from millers for crushing the oilseed to maintain oil supplies in winter.

* September soyoil futures were 0.4 percent up at 646.50 rupees per 10 kg due to expectations of a rise in edible oil demand.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures edged up 0.1 percent to 1,474 rupees per 100 kg, while the September wheat contract gained 0.4 percent to close at 1,716 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.6283 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)