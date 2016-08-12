NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian soybean futures edged lower on Friday as abundant rainfall helped farmers to plant more of summer-sown oilseed this time as compared with the previous year, raising hopes of a boost in production.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) dropped 0.3 percent to 3,542 rupees ($52.98) per 100 kg.

* The September rapeseed contract fell 1.2 percent to 4,822 rupees per 100 kg due to low demand from millers when prices are high due to tight supplies.

* September soyoil futures were up 0.5 percent at 647.10 rupees per 10 kg at 1223 GMT, helped by a dip in vegetable oil imports last month.

* India's vegetable oil imports in July declined 24 percent from a year earlier to 1.14 million tonnes as the country had high inventory of the commodity, a leading trade body said on Friday.

SUGAR

* The most-active October sugar contract was trading 1.6 percent down at 3,563 rupees per 100 kg after NCDEX imposed additional margins on existing and yet-to-be launched contracts.

* The margins are aimed at preventing speculative buying and the consequent surge in prices.

CORN, WHEAT

* September corn futures gained 0.8 percent to close at 1,501 rupees per 100 kg, while the September wheat contract rose 0.5 percent to 1,723 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.8583 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)