NEW DELHI, March 8 Indian oilseeds futures ended higher on Tuesday on short covering, while soyoil rose, tracking gains in soybean futures.

* The March soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 1.71 percent to 3,680 rupees ($54.65) per 100 kg. Tight supplies of the oilseed also boosted prices.

* The key April rapeseed contract surged 1.95 percent to 3,915 rupees per 100 kg.

* April soyoil futures were up 0.33 percent at 615.60 rupees per 10 kg at 1216 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active May sugar contract was 0.09 percent higher at 3,224 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said summer season demand was likely to help prices.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures slumped 3.02 percent to 1,381 rupees per 100 kg on imports by India, while the April wheat contract gained 1.03 percent to close at 1,565 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.3327 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)