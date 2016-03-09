BRIEF-Capital First sells entire 6.58 pct stake in Arshiya Ltd
* Says sells entire 6.58 percent stake in Arshiya Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, March 9 Indian oilseeds fell on Wednesday on profit-booking, while soyoil was lower tracking losses in soybean.
* The April soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.19 percent to 3,729 rupees ($55.54) per 100 kg. Lower exports of soymeal also pressured prices.
* The key April rapeseed contract fell 0.54 percent to 3,894 rupees per 100 kg.
* April soyoil futures were down 0.15 percent at 615.45 rupees per 10 kg at 1314 GMT.
SUGAR
* The May sugar contract was up 0.03 percent at 3,335 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect rising demand in the summer season to help prices.
CORN, WHEAT
* March corn futures surged 2.39 percent to 1,414 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract shed 0.06 percent to close at 1,564 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.1382 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* March quarter net profit 49.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago