NEW DELHI, March 9 Indian oilseeds fell on Wednesday on profit-booking, while soyoil was lower tracking losses in soybean.

* The April soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.19 percent to 3,729 rupees ($55.54) per 100 kg. Lower exports of soymeal also pressured prices.

* The key April rapeseed contract fell 0.54 percent to 3,894 rupees per 100 kg.

* April soyoil futures were down 0.15 percent at 615.45 rupees per 10 kg at 1314 GMT.

SUGAR

* The May sugar contract was up 0.03 percent at 3,335 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect rising demand in the summer season to help prices.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures surged 2.39 percent to 1,414 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract shed 0.06 percent to close at 1,564 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.1382 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)