NEW DELHI, March 10 Indian soybean futures fell on Thursday on weak demand and lower exports of soymeal, while rapeseed rose, tracking higher spot market prices.

* The April soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 0.48 percent to 3,711 rupees ($55.42) per 100 kg.

* Exports of soymeal fell 88.5 percent to a record low of 70,390 tonnes between April 2015 and February 2016.

* The key April rapeseed contract rose 0.49 percent to 3,913 rupees per 100 kg.

* April soyoil futures were down 0.82 percent at 618 rupees per 10 kg at 1309 GMT, tracking losses in soybean.

SUGAR

* The May sugar contract was 0.33 percent lower at 3,318 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect rising demand in the summer season to help prices.

CORN, WHEAT

* March corn futures dropped 1.41 percent to 1,394 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract shed 0.13 percent to close at 1,559 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.9650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)