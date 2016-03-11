NEW DELHI, March 11 Indian oilseeds futures ended higher on Friday as good demand in spot markets boosted prices, while soyoil tracked gains in soybean.

* The April soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 1.59 percent to 3,770 rupees ($56.20) per 100 kg. Lower arrivals of the oilseed also helped sentiment.

* The key April rapeseed contract ended up 1.79 percent at 3,983 rupees per 100 kg.

* April soyoil futures were 1.04 percent higher at 624 rupees per 10 kg at 1300 GMT.

SUGAR

* The May sugar contract gained 0.60 percent to 3,333 rupees per 100 kg.

* Export deals signed by Indian sugar mills and uncertainty about the impact of wet weather on the cane harvest in top producing Brazil are expected to help Indian prices.

CORN, WHEAT

* April corn futures climbed 0.71 percent to 1,274 rupees per 100 kg, while the April wheat contract added 0.19 percent to close at 1,562 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.0782 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anand Basu)