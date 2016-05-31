NEW DELHI May 31 Indian soybean futures fell on Tuesday as stockists offloaded their inventories ahead of a likely good monsoon season that could boost production and cause prices to ease, traders said.

* The June soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.93 percent to 3,835 rupees ($57.10) per 100 kg.

* The June rapeseed contract edged up 0.14 percent to 4,431 rupees per 100 kg on expectations supplies would be lower after the arrival of the monsoon.

* June soyoil futures were 0.02 percent up at 648 rupees per 10 kg at 1314 GMT, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil futures.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was 0.51 percent higher at 3,547 rupees per 100 kg on lower cane production estimates.

CORN, WHEAT

* June corn futures closed down 0.36 percent at 1,371 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract eased 0.59 percent to 1,678 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.1660 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)