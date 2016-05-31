NEW DELHI May 31 Indian soybean futures fell on
Tuesday as stockists offloaded their inventories ahead of a
likely good monsoon season that could boost production and cause
prices to ease, traders said.
* The June soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.93 percent to 3,835
rupees ($57.10) per 100 kg.
* The June rapeseed contract edged up 0.14 percent
to 4,431 rupees per 100 kg on expectations supplies would be
lower after the arrival of the monsoon.
* June soyoil futures were 0.02 percent up at 648
rupees per 10 kg at 1314 GMT, tracking gains in Malaysian palm
oil futures.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was 0.51
percent higher at 3,547 rupees per 100 kg on lower cane
production estimates.
CORN, WHEAT
* June corn futures closed down 0.36 percent at
1,371 rupees per 100 kg, while the June wheat contract
eased 0.59 percent to 1,678 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.1660 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)