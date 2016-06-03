NEW DELHI, June 3 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose on Friday tracking higher Malaysian palm oil futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded from losses made in early trade, rising to a three-and-a-half week high on Friday evening as better performing rival oils lent support to palm prices, despite a stronger ringgit.

* The June soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 1.3 percent higher at 3,883 rupees ($57.96) per 100 kg.

* The June rapeseed contract edged 0.30 percent up to 4,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* June soyoil futures were 0.08 percent up at 651.85 rupees per 10 kg at 1315 GMT.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was 0.48 percent higher at 3,558 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* June corn futures gained 0.36 percent, closing at 1,380 rupees per 100 kg due to tight supplies of the grain, while the June wheat contract rose 0.54 percent to 1,678 rupees per 100 kg.

($1 = 66.9895 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)