NEW DELHI, June 7 Indian soybean futures dropped
on Tuesday on hopes of a boost in output after the weather
office predicted an above-average monsoon and on weak export
demand for oilmeals.
* The July soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 0.59 percent to 3,880
Indian rupees ($58.14) per 100 kg.
* India's weather office has forecast above-average monsoon
rains in 2016, boosting hopes for a revival in farm output which
could translate into lower food prices and also lower interest
rates.
* The July rapeseed contract edged up 0.20 percent
to 4,545 rupees per 100 kg due to demand for edible oil from
pickle makers.
* July soyoil futures were 0.42 percent down to
657.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1313 GMT, tracking losses in soybean
and Malaysian palm oil futures.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second consecutive
session to a one-week low on Tuesday.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was trading
0.11 percent lower at 3,592 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar futures may rise tracking international markets and
demand for the sweetener during Ramadan is expected to aid
sentiment, traders said.
CORN, WHEAT
* July corn futures ended 0.42 percent down at 1,426
rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract added
0.12 percent to close at 1,713 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 66.7408 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)