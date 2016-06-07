NEW DELHI, June 7 Indian soybean futures dropped on Tuesday on hopes of a boost in output after the weather office predicted an above-average monsoon and on weak export demand for oilmeals.

* The July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange fell 0.59 percent to 3,880 Indian rupees ($58.14) per 100 kg.

* India's weather office has forecast above-average monsoon rains in 2016, boosting hopes for a revival in farm output which could translate into lower food prices and also lower interest rates.

* The July rapeseed contract edged up 0.20 percent to 4,545 rupees per 100 kg due to demand for edible oil from pickle makers.

* July soyoil futures were 0.42 percent down to 657.50 rupees per 10 kg at 1313 GMT, tracking losses in soybean and Malaysian palm oil futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second consecutive session to a one-week low on Tuesday.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was trading 0.11 percent lower at 3,592 rupees per 100 kg.

* Sugar futures may rise tracking international markets and demand for the sweetener during Ramadan is expected to aid sentiment, traders said.

CORN, WHEAT

* July corn futures ended 0.42 percent down at 1,426 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract added 0.12 percent to close at 1,713 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.7408 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)