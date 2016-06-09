BRIEF-India's Motherson Sumi Systems recommends 1:2 bonus share issue
* Says recommended a dividend of INR 2 per equity share Source text: http://bit.ly/2qzwJkD Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean and rapeseed futures ended higher on Thursday, helped by domestic demand for meals or animal feed.
* The July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.28 percent to 3,903 rupees ($58.49) per 100 kg.
* Lower arrivals of soybean crop, harvested in October, also supported prices.
* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.52 percent to 4,666 rupees per 100 kg due.
* Demand for edible oil from pickle makers helped.
* July soyoil futures eased 0.51 percent to 658.90 rupees per 10 kg at 1314 GMT, tracking losses in Malaysian palm oil futures.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was 0.05 percent lower at 3,659 rupees per 100 kg.
* Sugar futures may rise tracking international markets and demand for the sweetener during Ramadan is expected to aid sentiment, traders said.
CORN, WHEAT
* July corn futures ended 0.70 percent higher at 1,442 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract closed up 0.87 percent at 1,737 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.7288 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
