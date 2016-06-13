NEW DELHI, June 13 Indian soybean futures gained
on Monday after a delay in the arrival of monsoon rains in key
soybean growing areas raised expectations of lower output,
traders said.
* The July soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange rose 2.77 percent to 4,003
rupees($59.66) per 100 kg.
* Low arrivals of soybean in the spot market also supported
prices.
* The July rapeseed contract rose 1.84 percent to
4,816 rupees per 100 kg, tracking gains in soybean and demand
from oil mills for crushing.
* July soyoil futures eased 0.69 percent to 654
rupees per 10 kg at 1242 GMT, tracking losses in Malaysian palm
oil futures.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a sixth straight
session on Monday, dropping early as traders foresaw rising
output amid slowing demand, and again in the evening tracking
rival oil prices.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was 0.52
percent up at 3,675 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of lower
production of the sweetener.
* India is planning to introduce a 25 percent tax on sugar
exports to maintain local supplies.
CORN, WHEAT
* July corn futures ended 1.36 percent higher on
tight supplies to close at 1,492 rupees per 100 kg, while the
July wheat contract edged 0.41 percent up to 1,730
rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.0978 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)