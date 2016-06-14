NEW DELHI, June 14 Indian soybean futures reversed gains on Tuesday after monsoon rains arrived in an eastern state, raising expectations that soybean growing areas would also soon receive showers and sowing of the oilseed would pick up.

* The July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.37 percent to 3,916 rupees ($58.20) per 100 kg.

* The July-September monsoon rains marked their arrival in West Bengal state, according to the weather office. (bit.ly/1UNhCei)

* The July rapeseed contract fell 1.08 percent to 4,764 rupees per 100 kg, tracking losses in soybean.

* Profit-taking in both oilseeds also hurt prices.

* July soyoil futures eased 0.77 percent to 647.25 rupees per 10 kg at 1249 GMT, tracking losses in soybean and Malaysian palm oil futures.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was 0.33 percent lower at 3,653 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sugar prices should come down to around 3,500 rupee levels by the end of this month on government intervention and a rise in the planting of cane after the arrival of monsoon," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president, Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* India is planning to introduce a 25 percent tax on sugar exports to maintain local supplies.

CORN, WHEAT

* July corn futures closed 0.67 percent lower at 1,482 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract edged down 0.12 percent to 1,728 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.2898 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)