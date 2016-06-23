NEW DELHI, June 23 Indian soybean futures dropped on Thursday on hopes of higher output as monsoon rains covered almost the entire country, narrowing the deficit since the season started on June 8.

* The July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.94 percent at 3,812 rupees ($56.65) per 100 kg.

* Monsoon rains have remained 18 percent lower than average since June 8, but have made steady progress and helped quicken the planting of summer crops such as paddy rice, soybeans, cotton and pulses.

* The July rapeseed contract fell 0.76 percent to 4,709 rupees per 100 kg due to lower prices of oil and meal - produced after crushing the oilseed.

* July soyoil futures lost 0.10 percent at 644.30 rupees per 10 kg at 1300 GMT, tracking losses in soybeans.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract gained 0.08 percent at 3,594 rupees per 100 kg on short covering.

CORN, WHEAT

* July corn futures rose 2.79 percent to 1,659 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract slipped 0.34 percent to 1,771 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.2845 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)