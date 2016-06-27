NEW DELHI, June 27 Indian soybean futures
dropped on Monday as millers and stockists cut purchases at the
tail end of the season and await the arrival of the new crop in
October.
* The July soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange eased 0.24 percent to 3,796
rupees ($55.88) per 100 kg.
* Soybeans also fell as monsoon rains in the country's major
growing regions boosted hopes of a jump in production.
* The July rapeseed contract ended 0.19 percent up
at 4,709 rupees per 100 kg, due to demand for crushing from oil
mills.
* July soyoil futures were 0.04 percent up at 643.75
rupees per 10 kg at 1206 GMT, due to demand for edible oil
during the month of Ramadan.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was 0.17
percent lower at 3,599 rupees per 100 kg, on expectation of
higher availability of the sweetener in local markets after the
government imposed a 20 percent tax on exports.
CORN, WHEAT
* July corn futures rose 1.64 percent to 1,674
rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract gained
0.57 percent to end at 1,765 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.9265 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)