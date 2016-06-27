NEW DELHI, June 27 Indian soybean futures dropped on Monday as millers and stockists cut purchases at the tail end of the season and await the arrival of the new crop in October.

* The July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange eased 0.24 percent to 3,796 rupees ($55.88) per 100 kg.

* Soybeans also fell as monsoon rains in the country's major growing regions boosted hopes of a jump in production.

* The July rapeseed contract ended 0.19 percent up at 4,709 rupees per 100 kg, due to demand for crushing from oil mills.

* July soyoil futures were 0.04 percent up at 643.75 rupees per 10 kg at 1206 GMT, due to demand for edible oil during the month of Ramadan.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was 0.17 percent lower at 3,599 rupees per 100 kg, on expectation of higher availability of the sweetener in local markets after the government imposed a 20 percent tax on exports.

CORN, WHEAT

* July corn futures rose 1.64 percent to 1,674 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract gained 0.57 percent to end at 1,765 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.9265 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)