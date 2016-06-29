BRIEF-Vinyl Chemicals India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 35.3 million rupees versus profit 41.4 million rupees year ago
NEW DELHI, June 29 Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday due to lower demand for meal, or animal feed, in the monsoon season, while higher-than-expected planting area in key Maharashtra state also weighed on sentiment.
* The July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 1.79 percent lower at 3,738 rupees ($55.35) per 100 kg.
* Soybean prices are expected to take cues from sowing patterns in July, after plentiful showers hit regions producing the oilseed.
* Traders said the abundance of green fodder in the monsoon season hurt the sales of soymeal, or animal feed, a byproduct of oilseed crushing.
* July soyoil futures were down 0.79 percent at 638.90 rupees per 10 kg as of 1300 GMT, tracking lower soybean prices.
* The July rapeseed contract dropped 0.67 percent to 4,739 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was up 0.06 percent at 3,597 rupees per 100 kg, supported by demand for the sweetener in the month of Ramadan.
CORN, WHEAT
* July corn futures slumped 3.35 percent to 1,606 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract closed unchanged at 1,762 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.5358 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)
