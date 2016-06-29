NEW DELHI, June 29 Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday due to lower demand for meal, or animal feed, in the monsoon season, while higher-than-expected planting area in key Maharashtra state also weighed on sentiment.

* The July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 1.79 percent lower at 3,738 rupees ($55.35) per 100 kg.

* Soybean prices are expected to take cues from sowing patterns in July, after plentiful showers hit regions producing the oilseed.

* Traders said the abundance of green fodder in the monsoon season hurt the sales of soymeal, or animal feed, a byproduct of oilseed crushing.

* July soyoil futures were down 0.79 percent at 638.90 rupees per 10 kg as of 1300 GMT, tracking lower soybean prices.

* The July rapeseed contract dropped 0.67 percent to 4,739 rupees per 100 kg on profit-taking.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was up 0.06 percent at 3,597 rupees per 100 kg, supported by demand for the sweetener in the month of Ramadan.

CORN, WHEAT

* July corn futures slumped 3.35 percent to 1,606 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract closed unchanged at 1,762 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.5358 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)