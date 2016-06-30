NEW DELHI, June 30 Indian soybean futures eked out modest gains on Thursday, tracking higher Malaysian palm oil futures, while rapeseed gained on steady demand from oil mills.

* Malaysian palm oil futures bounced back from early losses to close 1.3 percent higher on Thursday, as the market recovered from an oversold state, while gains in soy also boosted sentiment.

* The July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange ended 0.05 percent up at 3,740 rupees ($55.40) per 100 kg.

* The gains were capped as rains are expected to make steady progress in July, boosting the sowing of soybeans.

* The July rapeseed contract rose 0.65 percent to 4,770 rupees per 100 kg.

* July soyoil futures were up 0.21 percent at 640.45 rupees per 10 kg as of 1234 GMT, on demand for edible oil in the monsoon season.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was up 0.08 percent at 3,623 rupees per 100 kg, helped by demand for the sweetener in the month of Ramadan.

CORN, WHEAT

* July corn futures slumped 3.24 percent to 1,554 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract closed 0.11 percent higher at 1,764 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.5092 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)