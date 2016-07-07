MUMBAI, July 7 Indian soybean futures fell 2 percent on Thursday following weakness in overseas prices and good rainfall in key soybean producing states in central and western parts of the country.

* Monsoon rains in India were 35 percent above average in the week ended July 6, the weather office said on Thursday.

* U.S. soybean futures dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday, giving up early gains, on expectations favourable weather would lead to a bountiful autumn harvest.

* The July soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 2 percent down at 3,696 rupees ($54.86) per 100 kg.

* The July rapeseed contract fell 0.97 percent to 4,784 rupees per 100 kg as edible oil prices fell.

* July soyoil futures were 0.44 percent lower at 632.10 rupees per 10 kg as of 1200 GMT.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures were steady as an expected drop in the next year's production offset correction in overseas prices.

* The most active July sugar contract were down 0.08 percent at 3,602 rupees per 100 kg.

CORN, WHEAT

* July corn futures rose 0.06 percent to 1,551 rupees per 100 kg, while the July wheat contract closed 1.8 percent lower at 1,723 rupees per 100 kg on rising imports. ($1 = 67.3727 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)