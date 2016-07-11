NEW DELHI, July 11 Indian soybean futures rose on Monday as concerns grew that heavy rainfall in key producing Madhya Pradesh state would damage crops, affecting supply.

* Monsoon rains in the central Indian state have been 315 percent above average as of July 10, according to India's weather office.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.59 percent higher at 3,764 rupees ($56.07) per 100 kg.

* The August rapeseed contract rose 1.45 percent to 4,899 rupees per 100 kg on the back of demand for crushing from oil mills.

* August soyoil futures were up 0.2 percent at 634.10 rupees per 10 kg as of 1304 GMT, tracking gains in soybean prices and on steady demand for edible oil.

SUGAR

* The most active July sugar contract was trading 0.06 percent higher at 3,565 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said demand for sugar could rise as the festival season starts in August, pushing up prices by around 40-50 rupees.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures dipped 0.70 percent to 1,556 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract fell 0.40 percent to 1,751 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.1257 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)