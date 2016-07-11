NEW DELHI, July 11 Indian soybean futures rose
on Monday as concerns grew that heavy rainfall in key producing
Madhya Pradesh state would damage crops, affecting supply.
* Monsoon rains in the central Indian state have been 315
percent above average as of July 10, according to India's
weather office.
* The October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.59 percent higher at
3,764 rupees ($56.07) per 100 kg.
* The August rapeseed contract rose 1.45 percent to
4,899 rupees per 100 kg on the back of demand for crushing from
oil mills.
* August soyoil futures were up 0.2 percent at
634.10 rupees per 10 kg as of 1304 GMT, tracking gains in
soybean prices and on steady demand for edible oil.
SUGAR
* The most active July sugar contract was trading
0.06 percent higher at 3,565 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders said demand for sugar could rise as the festival
season starts in August, pushing up prices by around 40-50
rupees.
CORN, WHEAT
* August corn futures dipped 0.70 percent to 1,556
rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract fell
0.40 percent to 1,751 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.1257 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)