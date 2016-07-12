NEW DELHI, July 12 Indian soybean futures rose
on Tuesday on short-covering, while rapeseed fell on
profit-booking.
* The October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed 0.85 percent higher at
3,796 rupees ($56.58) per 100 kg.
* Top producing Madhya Pradesh state said above-average
rains have not caused extensive damage to the soybean crop.
* Soybean and other summer crops need re-planting in 18,400
hectares of flood-affected farm land but there is no major
damage to soybean, Rajesh Rajora, principal secretary in the
Madhya Pradesh department of agriculture told Reuters.
* Farmers had so far planted crops on 8.5 million hectares,
Rajora said.
* The August rapeseed contract dropped 0.53 percent
to 4,873 rupees per 100 kg.
* August soyoil futures were down 0.98 percent to
627.20 rupees per 10 kg as of 1311 GMT, tracking losses in
Malaysian palm oil futures.
SUGAR
* The July sugar contract was trading 0.34 percent
higher at 3,565 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders and analysts said demand for the sweetener could
rise as the festival season starts in August, pushing up prices
by around 40-50 rupees.
CORN, WHEAT
* August corn futures gained 0.58 percent to end at
1,565 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract
slipped 0.23 percent to 1,747 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.0938 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)