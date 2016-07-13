NEW DELHI, July 13 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday on expectations that excessive rains could damage the freshly planted crop and reduce the oilseeds' output, while rapeseed gained on demand for edible oil.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.45 percent at 3,851 Indian rupees ($57.48) per 100 kg.

* Higher-than-average monsoon rains in key soybean-producing states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra stoked concerns of crop damage. However, a senior Madhya Pradesh government official on Tuesday told Reuters that rains have not caused extensive damage to the soybean crop.

* Monsoon rains, crucial for India's agriculture sector, covered the entire country on Wednesday, the weather office reported.

* The August rapeseed contract gained 1.7 percent at 4,956 rupees per 100 kg due to pickle makers' demand for mustard oil.

* August soyoil futures rose 0.80 percent to 635 rupees per 10 kg as of 1232 GMT, tracking gains in soybean.

SUGAR

* The most-active October sugar contract was trading 0.37 percent higher at 3,816 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said lower production of the sweetener was helping prices.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures edged up 0.38 percent to 1,571 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract slipped 0.06 percent to 1,746 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 66.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)