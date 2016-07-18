NEW DELHI, July 18 Indian soybean futures ended down on Monday as planting of the oilseed has progressed steadily due to the monsoon rains in key-producing regions, while rapeseed gained because of demand from millers at a time when supplies are dwindling.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange dropped 0.8 percent to 3,739 rupees ($55.68) per 100 kg as government data showed that farmers had sown the oilseed on 9.6 million hectares, only marginally lower than the corresponding period last year.

* Market sentiment remains bearish despite a trade body's forecast that the area under soybean cultivation in 2016/17 was set to fall by 3.6 percent compared with last year.

* The August rapeseed contract rose 0.8 percent to 5,016 rupees per 100 kg on strong demand for oil and buying from millers to maintain supplies in winter.

* Rapeseed supplies are lower as the stocks of the winter-grown oilseed have plummeted.

* August soyoil futures were 0.24 percent higher at 635.70 rupees per 10 kg as of 1206 GMT, tracking gains in soybean and steady demand for edible oil.

SUGAR

* The most-active October sugar contract was trading 0.13 percent lower at 3,828 rupees per 100 kg on expectations of sufficient supplies of the sweetener in the domestic market after the government decided to tax exports.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures shed 2.05 percent to end at 1,529 rupees per 100 kg due to higher acreage of the grain compared with the previous year, while the August wheat contract slipped 0.11 percent to 1,748 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.1553 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)