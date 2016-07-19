Nikkei edges down on stronger yen, geopolitical concerns
NEW DELHI, July 19 Indian soybean futures ended higher on Tuesday on short-covering, even though gains remained capped due to steady sowing progress in key producing regions, while rapeseed fell on profit-taking.
* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.4 percent to 3,753 rupees ($55.87) per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have planted soybean on 9.6 million hectares since the sowing season began in June, almost at par with last year's acreage.
* The August rapeseed contract dropped 0.3 percent to 5,000 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders said there was good demand for edible oil and more buying is expected from oil mills at a time when supplies of rapeseed are dwindling.
* August soyoil futures were 0.19 percent higher at 636.40 rupees per 10 kg as of 1313 GMT, tracking gains in soybean.
* Traders expect prices to drop due to sufficient supplies of imported edible oil in the market.
SUGAR
* The most-active October sugar contract was trading 0.03 percent higher at 3,823 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sugar prices should trade in the range of 3,200-3,400 rupees by the end of this year due to higher acreage and increased availability in the local market after the imposition of export duty," said Chowda Reddy, assistant vice-president, Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
CORN, WHEAT
* August corn futures shed 0.9 percent to end at 1,515 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract slipped 0.3 percent to 1,742 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.1767 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
