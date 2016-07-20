NEW DELHI, July 20 Indian soybean futures
slipped on Wednesday as market sentiment remained subdued on
steady sowing of the oilseed, while rapeseed edged up on the
rising demand for edible oil.
* The October soybean contract on the National
Commodity & Derivatives Exchange shed 0.4 percent to close at
3,739 Indian rupees ($55.65) per 100 kg.
* The August rapeseed contract gained 0.04 percent
to end at 5,002 rupees per 100 kg.
* August soyoil futures were up 0.9 percent at
642.55 rupees per 10 kg as of 1247 GMT, tracking gains in
Malaysian palm oil futures.
* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains, touching a
two-week high on Wednesday on improving demand amid expectations
of further weakness in the ringgit.
SUGAR
* The most-active October sugar contract was trading
0.03 percent up at 3,825 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices are expected to rise after August when the festive
season begins," said a Mumbai-based trader.
CORN, WHEAT
* August corn futures rose 1.2 percent to 1,533
rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract shed
0.2 percent to close at 1,738 rupees per 100 kg.
($1 = 67.1923 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)