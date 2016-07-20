NEW DELHI, July 20 Indian soybean futures slipped on Wednesday as market sentiment remained subdued on steady sowing of the oilseed, while rapeseed edged up on the rising demand for edible oil.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange shed 0.4 percent to close at 3,739 Indian rupees ($55.65) per 100 kg.

* The August rapeseed contract gained 0.04 percent to end at 5,002 rupees per 100 kg.

* August soyoil futures were up 0.9 percent at 642.55 rupees per 10 kg as of 1247 GMT, tracking gains in Malaysian palm oil futures.

* Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains, touching a two-week high on Wednesday on improving demand amid expectations of further weakness in the ringgit.

SUGAR

* The most-active October sugar contract was trading 0.03 percent up at 3,825 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices are expected to rise after August when the festive season begins," said a Mumbai-based trader.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures rose 1.2 percent to 1,533 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract shed 0.2 percent to close at 1,738 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.1923 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)