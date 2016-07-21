NEW DELHI, July 21 Indian soybean futures ended lower for a second straight session on Thursday as the steady sowing process of the oilseed continued due to a good monsoon season.

* The October soybean contract on the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to 3,729 Indian rupees ($55.51) per 100 kg.

* The August rapeseed contract fell 0.98 percent to 4,953 rupees per 100 kg due to profit-taking.

* "We witnessed profit-booking as people felt prices were not likely to surge further," said a trader from Kota in Rajasthan.

"Prices will drop another 100 rupees soon."

* August soyoil futures edged down 0.04 percent to 644.60 rupees per 10 kg as of 1247 GMT, due to profit-taking.

SUGAR

* The most-active October sugar contract was trading up 0.3 percent at 3,835 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices will remain in the range of 3,800-3,900 till the new crushing season begins in October," said Ritesh Kumar Sahu, analyst, Angel Commodity Broking.

CORN, WHEAT

* August corn futures rose 0.85 percent to 1,546 rupees per 100 kg, while the August wheat contract gained 0.3 percent to close at 1,743 rupees per 100 kg. ($1 = 67.1810 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)